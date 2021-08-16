Sudan: U.S. Embassy Delegation Visits Central Darfur to Discuss Peace and Security Issues

Zalingei / El Fasher — A delegation of the US embassy in Sudan and the US Peace Institute met with the wali (governor) of Central Darfur, Adeeb Ayoub Abdelrahman, at his office in Zalingei yesterday during their visit to the state. They discussed peace and security issues. In North Darfur, university students staged a protest to denounce the recent wave of violence in the state.

The meeting in Central Darfur discussed a number of issues, most importantly the implementation of Juba Peace Agreement and the recent developments regarding the current wave of conflict affecting Darfur.

The wali briefed the US embassy delegation on the situation and stressed the need for the implementation of the peace agreement, particularly the elements concering security arrangements and solving of land disputes.

The wali also highlighted the importance of working out a mechanism for the effective implementation of all the agreements and projects needed to build peace and provide basic services in the conflict-affected state.

In 2011, Sudan's cabinet divided South Darfur into three states, keeping South Darfur with Nyala as its capital, and adding Central Darfur, with Zalingei as its capital, and East Darfur, with Ed Daein as its capital.

Darfur has witnessed an upsurge in violence over the months, especially since the withdrawal of the joint United Nations-African Union Mission In Darfur (UNAMID). Especially West Darfur and North Darfur have witnessed significant violent clashes this year.

Central Darfur, which includes Jebel Marra, is however one of the states most affected by the war in the Darfur region since 2003. The report Scorched Earth, Poisoned Air features satellite images, survivor testimonies, and photos to confirm the occurrence of "war crimes" in Sudan's war-torn western region.

North Darfur protest

Students from El Fasher University organised a march on the wali's house in North Darfur on Thursday to protest the continuing attacks on the villages surrounding Tabit and Tawila. The participants in the protest carried banners calling for security in the state and an end to the violence.

Dozens lost their lives and many properties were looted in over two weeks of attacks in villages in North Darfur.

The students handed a memorandum to the state wali denouncing the attacks on Kolgi, Gallab. and Tawila local villages and calling on the state government to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to a fair trial.