Algeria: Djamel Bensmail Case - 36 Suspects Arrested in Tizi Ouzou

15 August 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The director of the Judicial Police at the General Directorate of National Police, Mohamed Chakour, affirmed Sunday the arrest of 36 suspects, including three women, involved in the murder of Djamel Bensmail in Larbaa Nath Irathen, Tizi Ouzou.

Speaking at a press conference, Police Monitor Mohamed Chakour said the investigation into this case resulted in the arrest of 36 suspects, including three women.

Among these arrested individuals "the person who stabbed the victim and the woman who incited to burn the body."

"In accordance with the instructions of the High Command, the police officers who carried the victim in the police vehicle avoided the warning shots to avoid worsening the situation," he said.

"Investigations are still underway in order to arrest all those involved."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X