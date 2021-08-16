Algeria: Djamel Bensmail Case - 36 Suspects Arrested in Tizi Ouzou

Algiers — The director of the Judicial Police at the General Directorate of National Police, Mohamed Chakour, affirmed Sunday the arrest of 36 suspects, including three women, involved in the murder of Djamel Bensmail in Larbaa Nath Irathen, Tizi Ouzou.

Speaking at a press conference, Police Monitor Mohamed Chakour said the investigation into this case resulted in the arrest of 36 suspects, including three women.

Among these arrested individuals "the person who stabbed the victim and the woman who incited to burn the body."

"In accordance with the instructions of the High Command, the police officers who carried the victim in the police vehicle avoided the warning shots to avoid worsening the situation," he said.

"Investigations are still underway in order to arrest all those involved."