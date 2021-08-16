Kenya: Mediocrity Has No Place in Gor Mahia's Transfer Business

column

Morning K'Ogalo family. I am just back from Ghana and what made me proud while there is that our beloved Gor Mahia is held in high esteem by many across the continent. On many occasions whenever I engaged my hosts in discussing matters football, Gor Mahia was mentioned with some admiration.

Which is a big thing really considering that Ghana clubs and Ghanaians have had some huge impact on Kenyan football. We all remember in 1986 when Kotoko played AFC Leopards in Nairobi in the Africa Club champions competition.

We also remember the great AFC Leopards coach from Ghana, Charles Kumi Gyamfi who did great when he was coach of our noisy neighbors. I appreciate what Ghana has done in placing african football in the world map.

What I realised is that my beloved club Gor Mahia remains respected across the continent despite our current poor state. And that is what I want to address today-where did we go wrong? Why have we sunk to this level that we are today?

As I was mulling over this, I stumbled on a social media posting by my good friend Chris Omondi 'Hooligan' who at one point wanted to be the chairman of the club. This was what the good man said:

"The season of cartels bringing average players signed on hefty figures and kickbacks has just started. Some members of the Executive Committee and the cartels are lining up 10-12 players so far, with foreigners including a Cameroonian, Congolese and a goalkeeper from Mali...... locally they are lining up rejects from local teams and old boys who never made the mark where they played.

Whereas signing players is not a bad thing, we have some dead woods that need to be released. This time round we won't sit back and have average foreigners imposed on us as cartels and some leeches receive kickbacks."

At first I thought that this was just a normal rant but at the back of my mind I remembered that often times, what I have read on social media from dedicated fans tended to turn out to be true.

I was thus not surprised when reports surfaced that Gor Mahia had signed a 31-year-old Malian as a goalkeeper. I have no problem with the club signing new players. Clubs do that all the time. Just this past week the world watched in awe as Lionel Messi left Barcelona to join PSG.

What organised clubs with disciplined officials do is to conduct the process in an apple-pie order with the fans being updated on what is going on.

Far be it removed from the officials of our Gor Mahia to follow laid down procedures. In the end, what we have at K'Ogalo is to turn a straightforward affair into an apple of discord, leaving friends and foes alike astounded.

I have no evidence of the said Chinese accounting prevailing during signings but I am a firm believer in the old adage that where there is smoke there is fire. And the silence from the club's officials on the opaque signings only serve to reinforced the belief that there is a lot of monkey business prevailing during such signings.

If only the alleged thieving officials would change their ways... ..