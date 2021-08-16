Nigeria: 5 Killed, 5 Injured in Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack

Five people were reportedly killed, another five injured in an attack on Madamai community in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State Sunday, Daily Trust gathered.

An eyewitness, who escaped with gunshots, Emmanuel Nache, told Daily Trust that the attackers invaded their community in numbers around 5:00 am and started shooting sporadically.

"As I went to the farm early morning, I started hearing gunshots and in the process of running for safety a bullet hit my right hand," he said.

Nache, 56, added that the invaders destroyed houses and farmlands in the affected areas.

Another escapee, Linda Moses, 31, said she recognised the corpses of four of their community members when the gunmen attack the community.

Linda's daughter, a 12-year-old primary 5 pupil, Joyce Moses, was also shot at her pubic area by the attackers. Five people that sustained different kinds of injuries from the attack were receiving treatment at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Kafanchan.

The victims are; Emmanuel Nache, 56; Ibrahim Ishaya, 27; Joyce Moses, 12; Linda Moses, 31; and Rejoice Monday, 4.

Madamai community, a village in Kaura Local Government Area shares boundary with Jankasa in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Confirming the incident, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said five people were killed, nine houses, three vehicles burnt, when the unidentified assailants attacked the village.

The deceased, according to Aruwan's statement, were Janet Yakubu, Gambk Yakubu, Jonathan Adamu, Mrs Monday and Humphrey Barnabas.

"The Acting Governor of Kaduna state Hajiya Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe appealed to residents to remain calm, and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident," added the statement.