Nigeria: Ahmed Joda - Mustapha Leads Govt Delegation to Yola

A federal government delegation led by the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Boss Mustapha was in Yola on Sunday to condole with the family of late Ahmed Joda.

The delegation which comprised of the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, a personal aide to the President, Sarki Abba and Senator Ashatu Binani, also visited governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as well as Lamido Adamawa, Dr Muhammadu Barkindo Mustapha.

At the residence of the deceased, the SGF noted the sacrifices made by Joda to ensure the unity and progress of Nigeria, saying the country had indeed lost one of its best.

He specifically extolled Joda's contribution to the growth of Nigeria's civil service, his role in keeping the country united during the difficult years of the Civil War as well as his legendary leadership as chairman of the Transition Committee in 2015.

Receiving the delegation, Governor Fintiri said the state would miss wise counsel the late elder statesman had been offering in difficult times.

He, therefore, thanked President Buhari for sending such a powerful delegation to condole on the people of the state.