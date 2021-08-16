South Africa: Coal Comfort - Exxaro, Thungela Interim Results Reveal More of Transnet's Woes

analysis

Transnet aside, Exxaro and Thungela are both making money and see a future for coal, which has come under renewed scrutiny as a source of energy in the wake of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Interim results last week from coal producers Exxaro Resources and Thungela Resources revealed more Transnet tales of woe linked to vandalism, theft and equipment failure. And unsurprisingly, their outlooks go against the grain of the prevailing narrative that the end of coal is nigh.

For Thungela, the results were maiden ones as the company was recently spun out of the Anglo American stable, partly in response to shareholder pressure on the global mining house to run out of thermal coal. Its earnings compared with the same period last year surged, and in what is becoming something of a trend, would have been better were it not for the woes of Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), a unit of state-owned enterprise Transnet.

"The Group's ability to move coal to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal was severely hampered by TFR underperformance. The rail coal line operator's performance challenges are attributable to theft of infrastructure (e.g. overhead power cables, signalling and tracks) and equipment...