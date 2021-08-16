Tunisia: Afrobasket-2021 (Warmup) - National Team Defeat Côte d'Ivoire 78-67

15 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's basketball team defeated Côte d'Ivoire's 78-67, at a friendly match played Sunday as part of their final training camp for the Afrobasket 2021.

The two teams will meet again on Monday for a second friendly.

The national team, on Saturday, won their warmup game against the Democratic Republic of Congo 90-55.

In the first round of Afrobasket-2021 scheduled for August 24-September 5 in the Rwandan capital Kigali, title holders, Tunisia will play in Group B alongside the Central African Republic, Egypt and Guinea.

Top finisher of each group (4 groups) will qualify for the quarterfinals, while the eight teams ranking 2nd and 3rd will compete for the four remaining places for the quarterfinals.

