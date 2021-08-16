Tunisia: Covid-19 Intensive Vaccination - Over 350 Thousand Vaccines Administered Until 1 PM

Tunis/Tunisia — Over 350 thousand COVID-19 vaccines have been administered until 1 pm Sunday, on the second day of the intensive vaccination, Health Minister's adviser and member of the national vaccination campaign Ines Ayadi told TAP.

According to the latest statistics provided by the Health Ministry, the governorate of Tunis leads where 28 thousand doses of vaccine given, followed by the governorate of Sfax (27 thousand doses), Nabeul (23 thousand doses), Ben Arous (22 thousand doses), Sousse (20 thousand doses) and Ariana (14 thousand).

This second day of intensive vaccination dedicated to the 18-39 years age group and held in more than 400 sites across the country Sunday started from 7 am and will run until 7 pm.

Over 551,000 vaccines were administered to people aged over 40 during the first intensive vaccination day held on August 8.