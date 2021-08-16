Sudan: Prof. Amal Mahmoud Saeed Honoured for Selection to IPUS Academy Membership

Khartoum — The University of Khartoum last Thursday honored Professor Amal Mahmoud Saeed for her selection as a member of the International Union of Physiological Sciences IUPS Academy of Physiology among 30 physiologists from around the world.

The IUPS has said the selection was based upon the scientists' research and studies and their scientific contributions at the level of research and teaching to serve health worldwide.

As an international non-political organization, IUPS is the only body that represents the entire community of physiological researchers, teachers, and students.

It launched the Academy of Physiology in 2021 to achieve its mission; that is "to advance physiological research and teaching and its translation into benefits for health and society."

According to the IUPS membership list (announced last June), Prof. Amal has ranked the third worldwide. She was the only one to be selected from the Arab League member states and was the first of three African researchers selected for the list

Prof. Amal had obtained her physiology doctorate from the University of Khartoum in 1983.

- She is Associate Professor of Physiology faculty of Medicine, University of Khartoum, Sudan, 1997 - to present

- Head Dept. of Physiology department 1996 up to 2004

- Vice Dean of Graduate College and Director of Post Graduate Medical and Health Sceinces, University of Khartoum 2003 _2006

- Director of Educational Development Centre for health professions, University of Khartoum April 2006 till now.

She teaches at a number of universities. She is also chairperson of the Sudanese Physiology Society.

Addressing the honouring occasion, the University of Khartoum's Vice Chancellor, Professor Fadwa Abdelrahman Ali Taha, has considered Prof. Amal "a pride for the University, the nation and the Sudanese women."

"This simple celebration the University is holding is a recognition and appreciation of Amal's scientific effort," added Prof. Fadwa.

The event was held at the University of Khartoum's Guest House in Burri suburban area of Khartoum and was attended by the University's dean faculties and head departments.