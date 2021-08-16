South Africa: SA Reports 10,139 New Covid-19 Cases, 272 Deaths

16 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 10 139 new COVID-19 cases and 272 COVID-19 related deaths.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), this represents a positivity rate of 21%.

This brings the total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 2 605 586 with 77 141 total Covid-19 related fatalities reported.

In the past 24 hours, 219 new COVID-19 related hospitalisations have been reported.

The majority of new cases were reported in KwaZulu-Natal with 2 878 new cases and the Western Cape with 2 607 new cases.

Eastern Cape accounts for 1 352 new cases, Gauteng has 1 241 new cases, Free State reports 517 new cases, North West has 450 new cases, Mpumalanga accounts for 429 new cases, the Northern Cape has 406 new cases and Limpopo has the least new cases with 259 reported.

In the last 24 hours 10 039 vaccines were administered, while 9 387 129 have been administered in total.

