South Africa: Did Troops Touch Them On Our Studios? SABC's Contradictory Answer Sparks More Big Brother Fears

16 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The SABC's contradictory response to allegations of armed SANDF members entering the newsroom has raised concerns about potential threats to the broadcaster's journalistic independence and the public's trust in the institution.

A number of SABC staff members, who wish to remain anonymous, have told Daily Maverick at least three armed South African National Defence Force members, accompanied by security guards, were spotted walking through the third floor of the public broadcaster's Auckland Park headquarters on Thursday, 5 August 2021.

The third floor is a nerve centre of the SABC's news division and the SANDF's presence has raised concerns about potential threats to the broadcaster's journalistic independence and the public's trust in the institution.

The SABC's response to reports that troops entered the newsroom has raised further questions. Group communications head Gugu Ntuli denied that members of the military entered the newsroom.

"While the SABC has no evidence that any SANDF personnel were in the newsroom, the public broadcaster would like to make it clear that any presence by the SANDF in the newsroom would be unacceptable and not in line with the SABC's public mandate and editorial policies," she said.

SABC chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini called on staff to provide evidence...

