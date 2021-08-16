Tunisia: Intensive Vaccination - More Than 360,000 Jabs Given Until 2 PM (Health Ministry)

15 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — More than 360,000 COVID-19 jabs have been given on Sunday until 2 pm, during the second day of intensive vaccination.

According to the latest statistics provided by the Health Ministry, the governorate of Tunis leads with 41 thousand doses of vaccines administered until 2 pm, followed by the governorate of Sfax (38 thousand doses), Nabeul (33 thousand doses), Ben Arous (32 thousand doses), Sousse (29 thousand doses) and Ariana (20 thousand doses).

This second day of intensive vaccination dedicated to the 18-39 years age group and held in more than 400 sites across the country Sunday started from 7 am and will run until 7 pm.

Over 551,000 vaccines were administered to people aged over 40 during the first intensive vaccination day held on August 8.

