Tunisia: Unemployment Rate Almost Stable At 17.9 Percent in Q2 2021 (INS)

15 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The unemployment rate remained virtually stable at 17.9% (against 17.8% in the first quarter). The estimated number of unemployed stands at 746.4 thousand of the total workforce in the 2nd quarter of 2021, against 742.8 thousand in the first quarter.

According to the latest statistics of the National Institute of Statistics, the unemployment rate went up by 0.4 points for men and decreased by 0.2 points for women in the second quarter of 2021, reaching 15.4% and 23.6%, respectively.

Regarding employment, the overall number of employed people declined compared to the second quarter of 2020, to 3,406,900 in Q2 2021, from 3,428,800, down 21.9 thousand. This population is divided between 2,416,000 men and 990.900 women.

The size of the workforce in Tunisia is 4,153,300 in Q2 2021 against 4,171.600 in Q1, down 183 thousand people.

Consequently, the employment rate decreased to 47% in the second quarter of 2021, 0.5 point less than in the first quarter.

The participation rate is as follows: 2,856,400 men and 1,296,800 women, or 66.5% for men and 28.6% for women.

