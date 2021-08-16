Tunisia: Coronavirus - 750 Private Sector Doctors Participated in 2nd Intensive Vaccination Day

15 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Around 750 private sector doctors volunteered in the 2nd intensive vaccination day on Sunday, August 15.

These doctors were assigned to the 405 vaccination sites nationwide that opened at 7:00 am, President of the Tunisian Union of Liberal Doctors Samir Chtourou told TAP.

Nearly 1,200 physicians' offices (public and private) and medical laboratories will start to administer free vaccines to citizens, before late August, as part of the national effort to immunise as many people as possible, the same source says.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X