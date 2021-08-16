Tunisia: Coronavirus - 750 Private Sector Doctors Participated in 2nd Intensive Vaccination Day

Tunis/Tunisia — Around 750 private sector doctors volunteered in the 2nd intensive vaccination day on Sunday, August 15.

These doctors were assigned to the 405 vaccination sites nationwide that opened at 7:00 am, President of the Tunisian Union of Liberal Doctors Samir Chtourou told TAP.

Nearly 1,200 physicians' offices (public and private) and medical laboratories will start to administer free vaccines to citizens, before late August, as part of the national effort to immunise as many people as possible, the same source says.