South Africa: Public Hearings Begin for Karpowership Generation Licence Applications Amid Growing Opposition

analysis

Karpowership's licence applications are clearly far from complete, with a number of serious and far-reaching investigations and processes still under way.

Chris Yelland is managing director of EE Business Intelligence.

On Thursday SA's energy regulator, Nersa, will begin public hearings for generation licence applications under the emergency Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement (RMIPPP) programme.

The RMIPPP programme comprises 11 projects totalling 1,996MW. Of this, some 1,220MW, or 60%, is made up of three floating power plants (or "powerships") and associated floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) from the Turkish company Karpowership. The balance comprises eight projects, ranging from 75 MW to 200MW, incorporating various combinations of wind, solar photo-voltaic, battery energy storage and diesel/gas engines.

The public hearings commence amid growing opposition to the three Karpowership projects, including a substantial submission on Friday, 13 August by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), in terms of the regulator's call for comment and response to the licence applications by the public and other affected stakeholders.

The public hearings come about three weeks after the IPP Office of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) extended the "non-negotiable" deadline of 31 July 2021 for financial closure of these projects stated by...