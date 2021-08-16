Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 540,000 Doses Administered Until 6 PM (Health Ministry)

15 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 541,856 COVID-19 doses were administered to young people in various vaccination centres across the country until 6 pm, on Sunday, August 15.

The vaccination rate reached 45.71% on the second intensive COVID-19 vaccination day reserved for people between 18 and 39, according to the latest statistics provided by the Health Ministry.

The governorate of Tunis topped the list with 63,000 doses administered, followed by the governorate of Sfax (60,000 doses), Nabeul (50,000 doses), Ben Arous (48,000 doses), Sousse (44,000 doses) and Ariana (32,000 doses).

The second intensive COVID-19 vaccination day was held on Sunday in 405 centers nationwide. They received citizens from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On the first intensive COVID-19 vaccination day, held last Sunday, August 08, nearly 551 doses were administered to the over 40's.

