Tunisia: 17 Attempts of Illegal Operations Thwarted and 287 Migrants Rescued

15 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 17 illegal immigration attempts were thwarted by Coastguards of the Sahel, North, Midland and South districts on Saturday evening.

During the operations, 287 migrants, who were trying to cross sea borders illegally to the Italian coasts, were rescued after their boats sank.

Most of these migrants are from Tunisia and sub-Saharan Africa. Some of them are subject to wanted notices over involvement in various offences, the General Direction of the National Guard said in a press release Sunday.

