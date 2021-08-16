Tunisia Takes Delivery of 20 Tonnes of Liquid Oxygen Donated By Kuwait

Tunis/Tunisia — A Kuwaiti plane carrying 20 tonnes of liquid oxygen, landed Sunday morning, at the Tunis-Carthage Airport, reads a press release of the Presidency of the Republic.

The Kuwaiti donation is meant to support Tunisia's efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the same source added.

The Presidency of the Republic expressed "deep consideration for the great solidarity of Kuwait, which best illustrates the strong ties biding the two countries and the two nations," the statement highlights.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians abroad Othman Jerandi, acting Health Minister Ali Mrabet, Senior Adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of the Permanent Secretariat of the National Security Council Admiral Abderraouf Atallah as well as Brigadier General and Director General of the Military Health Mustapha Ferjani and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Tunisia Ali Ahmad Al- Dhafiri were presented at the reception of the donation.