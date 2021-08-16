Nigeria: Covid-19 - Buhari, Top Govt Officials May Self-Isolate This Week

President Muhammadu Buhari may self-isolate for the better part of this week after his return to Nigeria from London last Friday.

The President and other top officials who were with him during his last 18-day visit to the United Kingdom, are expected to go on isolation with their return to the country.

The development may not be unconnected with the results of positive test to novel coronavirus by Nigeria's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, who was seen in close contact with the President at the Airport in London and other members of the embassy staff.

Already, the Nigerian High Commission has been shut down for 10 days in observation of UK COVID-19 regulations.

President Buhari was accompanied on the UK trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among others.

Garba, while speaking on the development at the weekend, said: "Mr President and all of those on his delegation will be isolated in line with NCDC guidelines for international travel.

Commenting on the issue, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, confirmed that President Buhari will self-isolate with his return to the country.

Shehu stressed that the President and his entourage were tested on Friday and will take another COVID-19 test before long.

His words: "They all tested yesterday (Friday) and will follow up with another test in due course".