South Africa: The Emigration of South African Youth Is Becoming an Unspoken Crisis

opinion

A long time ago, I attended a talk given by the American diplomat Chester Crocker, who was Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs in the 1980s. Crocker was a remarkable figure, and is credited with being instrumental in securing Namibian independence.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The extent of Crocker's role in Namibian independence is somewhat controversial; some claim his role has been overstated. My personal view is that his role has been massively understated by historians and politicians, who have all kinds of reasons, political and otherwise, to minimise the remarkable and delicate diplomacy involved.

I'm somewhat bolstered in my view by the fact that Crocker himself tends to minimise the role he played, which is what exceptional negotiators always do. Negotiators' ability to sublimate their egos is a sine qua non of successful negotiations. And the awareness of the need of politicians to claim success when things turn out well is a crucial tool in the negotiations process, and one Crocker himself utilised with great dexterity.

If you think for a moment what Crocker had to do, the extent of the challenge becomes clear. He had to bring together apartheid apparatchiks, Angolan Marxist...