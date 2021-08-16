Nigeria: Eat N'Go Injects $5m in Facility Expansion

Eat N'Go Limited, a Quick Service Restaurant, QSR, operator, said it has injected over $5 million into the economy through building of Warehouses, Commissary and various outlets in Ogun State.

The Chief Executive Officer, Patrick McMichael, disclosed this last week at the launch of its warehouse and Commissary in Mowe, Magboro, Ogun State.

McMichael represented by Head of Development and Project, Sola Adeeko, stated: "Currently, we have invested over $5 million in establishing our commissary, our national warehouse and all our outlets at various locations in Otta and Abeokuta.

"We believe in the need to establish structures that better enable us to serve our host communities. The warehouse and commissary would not only positively impact our ability to provide our customers with their favourite treats, but it would also most importantly provide jobs for the locals."

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Ogun State Commissioner, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, commended the company for its corporate vision saying: "This project is doubtlessly a testament to the improved ease of doing business that this administration has strived to create in the last two years. We must also appreciate the resultant effect of this investment on employment generation, poverty alleviation and access to product varieties, which in the long run elicit the people's interest and improve local patronage."