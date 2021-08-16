South Africa: Judicial Service Commission Has Failed Its Constitutional Mandate - and It Knows It

opinion

That Judicial Service Commission conceded that its interviews were flawed and hence its conduct was irrational in the manner in which the interviews were conducted and its recommendations motivated is truly staggering.

Much of the political coverage over the past week concerned the testimony given by President Cyril Ramaphosa before the Zondo Commission. But the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC's) legal surrender was arguably a development that was of at least equal constitutional import to that of the disconcerting, never above the level of pedestrian, performance by the president in the face of forensic examination by evidence leaders.

The JSC surrendered in the face of a review application launched by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) to set aside the proceedings of the JSC in April, which had resulted in the recommendation of five applicants for positions on the Constitutional Court. The JSC announced that it would settle in favour of Casac.

That the JSC conceded that its interviews were flawed and hence its conduct was irrational in the manner in which the interviews were conducted and its recommendations motivated is truly staggering. It means that, presumably based on independent legal advice, the JSC concluded that...