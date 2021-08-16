South Africa: Big Target On Sundowns' Back As Champions Aim for a Premiership Quintuple

analysis

Can anyone stop Mamelodi Sundowns marching to a fifth consecutive Premiership crown?

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The new DStv Premiership season is now just days away from kick-off and the plot lines are many and varied. The champions of the 2020/21 campaign, Mamelodi Sundowns, are gunning for an unprecedented fifth league title in a row.

The likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu are aiming for Masandawana in an attempt to halt their remarkable run.

The Tshwane giants coasted to a record fourth league title in a row with co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena at the helm last season. They are favourites heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

Mokwena, speaking recently, said he and Mngqithi's charges were sharpening up for the new season with an eye on improving on their recent successes.

"We want to create a team that is a nightmare to play against. A team that can hurt opponents in different ways, and we have got to create a culture for that," said Mokwena. "It is a mentality that we have got to create."

Never afraid to splurge in the transfer market to bolster the team, Sundowns have recruited Maritzburg United's top...