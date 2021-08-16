Tanzania: 2000 Children, Youths Reunited With Families

NEARLY 2,000 street children and youths in Dar es Salaam city have been rescued from harsh and vulnerable environment by being reintegrated with their families.

This was revealed during a visit by the Permanent Secretary in charge of Gender, Community Development, Elderly and Children docket in the Health ministry Dr John Jingu to a Non-Government Organisation Baba Watoto Organisation (BAO).

The organisation which is currently implementing a 'Kizazi Kipya project' is aimed at rescuing vulnerable children in Dar es Salaam.

Briefing Permanent Secretary, Project Coordinator Mr Johson Mtango said since it was established in 2017, the project has reached 1,780 street children.

"On implementing the project, we are also counselling the victims so that they recover psychologically and be able to recover completely," he said.

He mentioned poverty, domestic violence and peer pressure as the reasons behind the increase in the number of street children, calling for joint efforts by the government and stakeholders towards ending the problem.

"We are also working to provide them with life skills to help them survive when they get back to their families and have a contribution in nation building by engaging in different economic activities," he said.

According to him, in 2017, the organization helped over 300 youths with life skills that have changed their behavior, enabling them to effectively participate in decent economic activities.

"To date, 350 youths who were living in the streets have been supported to join vocational training, where they are now working as mechanics, electricians, salon workers, tailors among others, he noted.