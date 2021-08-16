Tanzania: Govt Moves to Formalise 693 Unofficial Ports

THE government is in the process to legalise a total of 693 unofficial ports in the country in a bid to improve marine transport, curb narcotic drugs and unlicensed firearms.

The strategy is also meant to facilitate movement of goods and services besides increasing revenue collections. 348 out of the 693 unofficial ports, almost 50 per cent, are on Lake Victoria which is surrounded by Kagera, Mwanza, Simiyu, Geita and Mara regions.

Deputy Minister for Works and Transport Mwita Waitara said yesterday that at least 24 unofficial ports will be formalised during this financial year.

He directed TPA to revisit all levies charged at various ports, both official and unofficial, to enable the government to come up with realistic charges.

Mr Waitara who was in the region for a one day tour also noted that in the current fiscal year, the government has set aside a total of 3.5bn/- for the rehabilitation of various ports in the country, including Bukoba, Kemondo (Kagera) and Mwanza South in Mwanza Region.

During his tour of the region, Mr Waitara also visited the Bukoba and Kemondo Bay Ports and unofficial ports including Kyamkwikwi and Rwazi in Muleba District.

He moreover, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), to ensure that a weigh bridge that has been lying idle at Kemondo Bay Port is functioning.

In another development, the deputy minister directed the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA), to find alternative areas for construction of modern airports that would cater for larger air crafts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He was earlier briefed that plans to expand the Bukoba Airport were not viable due to shortage of the runway and it was located in an urban area and was close to Lake Victoria.

"Finding a suitable area and paying for it would recommendable instead of waiting for years as the value for land would be too costly," he said.

The region's economic infrastructure has been tremendously improved and strategic investments are being made for further improvements.

Roads are in good condition and are passable throughout the year. Kagera Region is served by marine transport through Lake Victoria; the region has two bays: one at Bukoba and a smaller one at Kemondo.

There is also an airport at Bukoba, whose runway is 2.5 km, allowing small and medium-size planes to land smoothly. It is strategically located, bordering four countries such as Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda and Kenya through Lake Victoria.

This makes it potential for cross-border trade. Currently, the region has the minimum pre-requisite for establishing industries and successful business based on its geographical location and established infrastructural facilities that are important for enabling industrial development.

During the FY 2021/22 the Works and Transport Ministry requested the approval of 3.747 trn/- of which 1.627trn/- is planned for the Work sector and 2.120trn/- is for the Transport sector.

According to the Works and Transport Minister Dr Leonard Chamuriho apart from mega strategic projects, the government will also prioritise rehabilitation of ships in all the great lakes, as well as infrastructures to support the industrial economy