Tanzania: Samia Approves 300bn/ - for Capital City Construction

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has dished out 300bn/- for the construction of the country's headquarters in Dodoma, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said.

The Premier also assured President Samia's commitment to complete all ongoing projects, including the ongoing development of the country's capital and other projects in Dodoma City.

"This is a proof to Tanzanians that the government is working on all development projects, the work continues," said Mr Majaliwa when he was inspecting the construction of Chamwino State House in Dodoma yesterday.

The PM revealed that the construction of the State House projects has reached 78 per cent, expressing his excitement on the progress of the project. The project is the brain-child of the former President the late John Magufuli who wanted to have the Chamwino State House resemble the one in Dar es Salaam.

"The construction of the Headquarters is still underway, President Samia has instructed that the work should continue at the high speed," he said adding the 113bn/- will be spent in the construction of ministries at the Goernment City in Mtumba area.

He added that a total of 169bn/- will be channeled to Dodoma City council for construction of infrastructures including roads, electricity and water supply.

The Premier instructed the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Coordination, Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability) Jenista Mhagama to meet with her colleagues for the work to commence in September.

"The construction should commence in September, it has to be undertaken by government construction firms in cooperation with local constructors from the private sector," he instructed.

The construction of the Chamwino based State House was in full fulfillment of the dreams of the founding father of the nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere.

Speaking when laying a foundation stone for the project in May last year, the late Dr Magufuli said the government had invested massively in infrastructures to make Dodoma measure and reflect a capital city's status.

The government said last year that it was releasing over 600bn/- to finance the construction of a 110 kilometres long outer ring road in the city. The government also pledged an additional 500bn/- to finance the construction of Msalato International Airport.

The new structure is designed with eight units and a basement being built by Tanzania National Service with funding from domestic revenues, a structure that was designed by Tanzania Building Agency (TBA).

However, the Chamwinobased State House has been strategically designed to accommodate a Zoo that would accommodate key wildlife including giraffe, peacock, rabbit, hare, dik-dik, and zebra among others.

Official records from the State House show that already the area with at least eight dams of fresh water so far has 120 Zebras, Antelopes (210), Tragelaphus (37), Giraffe (16), Hare (460), Dik-dik (340), Guineafowls (3,000), Hyenas (17), Swans (110), Taurotragus (40), Peacock (520) and 24 other bird species.