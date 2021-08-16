Tanzania: Mbowe, Co-Accused Case Postponed to August 27

THE prosecution has not completed the process of filing to the High Court the information on the terrorist trial of Chadema National Chairman Freeman Mbowe and three others.

This was said by Principal State Attorney Pius Hilla at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday when the trial came for mention.

Assisted by State Attorneys Ester Martin and Sylvia Mitanto, the trial attorney told Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba that they were still preparing the necessary documents before lodging the matter to the trial court.

Defence Counsel led by advocate Peter Kibatala, recalled that in the last court session the magistrate had directed the prosecution to expedite the process because it was the wishes of the court to have the matter determined to enable them know their fate.

Before adjournment of the case, the advocate informed the court that the defence had filed a notice, seeking referral of the proceedings for determination of a constitutional issue. Responding to the argument, the prosecution acknowledged receiving the notice and asked the court to give them time to submit their response.

However, the magistrate decided to adjourn the case until August 27, 2021 for a hearing of both parties on the matter.

The yesterday proceedings, which were conducted through video conferencing, connecting the accused persons who were at Ukonga Central Prison with Kisutu Court, was witnessed by some international figures reportedly from US and Swedish embassies as well as from European Union. Other accused persons in the trial are Halfan Hassan, Adam Kasekwa and Mohamed Lingwenya.

They are facing a total of six counts of conspiracy, provision and collection of funds to commit terrorist acts, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and unauthorized use of uniforms.

According to the prosecution, between May 1, and August 1, 2020 at Aishi Hotel within Moshi District in Kilimanjaro Region and at various places in Dar es Salaam, Morogoro and Arusha Regions, all the accused persons conspired to blow up fuel stations and set explosive devices at public gatherings.

According to the prosecution, such an act involves prejudice to the public safety and is intended to intimidate the section of the population of the United Republic of Tanzania.

It is alleged that within the same period and places, Mbowe indirectly provided funds to other three accused persons, that is, Hassan, Kasekwa and Lingwenya, having reasonable grounds to believe that the said funds will be used in full to carry out the said terrorist acts.

According to the prosecution, between May 1, and August 1, 2020 at Aishi Hotel within Moshi District in Kilimanjaro Region and at various places in Dar es Salaam, Morogoro and Arusha Regions, jointly and together, the three accused persons indirectly collected funds from Mbowe to be used for terrorist acts.

On August 5, 2020 at Rau Madukani area within Moshi District in Kilimanjaro Region, Kasekwa was allegedly found in possession of a pistol, luger of make, and three ammunition of a firearm without having a valid license.

It is alleged that on August 10, 2020 at Kilakala area withi9n Temeke District in Dar es Salaam, without lawful authority and for the purposes prejudicial to the safety of United Republic of Tanzania, Hassan used the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) four pairs trouser and three pairs T-shirt.

Others are one pair of rain coat, one pair of jacket, five army hats, one overall, two bags, four corporal ranks, one tool kit, four waist belt, one pair of socks, one rasket, one pair of sweater, one wing badge for attending parachute course, one water calabash and one knife AK 47 CCCP and one pair of National Service trouser.