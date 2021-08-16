Tanzania: Importance of Aardvarks As Ecosystem Engineers

THE aardvark is perhaps Africa's most unusual animal. Its name comes from the Afrikaans and Dutch language and means "earth pig", because of its burrowing habits.

Although it is not even related to pigs, the name is perfectly fitting as the bizarre and elusive aardvark resembles a large size pig and is an accomplished burrower.

Aardvarks, considered a keystone species by biologists because many other animals are heavily reliant on their burrows for shelter, are widely distributed throughout sub-Saharan Africa, from Senegal to Ethiopia, and down to south Africa, being absent from the Sahara and Namib Deserts.

Within its large range, the aardvark inhabits a great variety of habitats, including grasslands, savannahs, shrublands, woodlands, even rainforests. Its presence is largely dictated by the distribution of suitable ant and termite species. It shows a preference for areas of soft and sandy soil, and avoids hyper-arid and very rocky habitats that are hard to dig in, or areas that are frequently flooded.

The classification of the aardvark was discussed controversial. First they were classified with the pangolins in the order Xenarthra. But this placement is wrong for pangolins and aardvarks.

Today, the aardvark is the only living representative of an entire order of animals, the "Tubulidentata". This is unique because it is the only mammalian order that is represented by a single species. Aardvark fossils date back to the Eocene,55-34 million years ago.

They are "living fossils", and scientists believe they represent one of the most ancient lineages among the placental mammals. They are considered to be a primitive form of hoofed mammal due to characteristics of their brain, teeth and musculature. Their closest living relatives are elephant shrew, along with the sirenians, hyraxes, tenrecs and elephants.

Together, these mammals from a ground known as the "afrotheria". Aardvarks show a confusing appearance and look like a mixture of other animals. They have a pig-like body, a long tubular snout similar to an anteater and extraordinary long ears that look like those for donkeys. The body is bulky and the back is humped, somewhat resembling that of a rodent, but with much less hair.

This species of animal grows to body lengths of 90-150 cm with a shoulder height of about 60 cm. and is used for defense. They can reach total lengths of 2.2 m and weigh between 45-77 kg.

The body of an aardvark is sparsely covered with bristly hairs in a yellowish-or brownish grey color. The hair is short on the head, neck, and tail, but longer and darker on the limbs.

Their coat is thin but has a very thick, tough skin that protects them from insect bites and bites of predators. The aardvark has a flexible, tubular snout and another unusual feature-a thin and sticky tongue are both perfectly suited to searching out and consuming ants and termites. Nostrils are covered by long white hairs.

Together with the folds of skin they protect the nose from dirt and insect attacks when digging.

The aardvark has small eyes and their retina only contains rods, which means they are color-blind. Like many nocturnal animals, they have poor eyesight, but an exceptional sense of smell and very good hearing, helping them to locate prey.

The only known sounds made by aardvarks are grunts and, in cases of extreme fear, bleats. One of the most distinctive characteristics of the "Tubulidentata" is their teeth.

They grow continuously and lack roots and enamel coating. Fine tubes radiate through each tooth and this is what tubulidentata means "the tube-toothed". The aardvark is born with incisors and canines at the front of the jaw, which fall out and are not replaced. Adult aardvarks only have molar check teeth at the back of the jaw. The legs are short and powerful and end in webbed toes.

The front feet have lost the pollex (thumb) resulting in four toes, while the hind feet have all 5 toes. Each toe has a sharp and sturdy nail. The shovel-like claws are excellent tools for digging burrows in the ground or holes in termite nests.

The front claws are especially robust, stronger than the head of a pickaxe and help them to dig with great speed and force. Digging is used both to acquire food and as a means of escape.

The aardvark walks on its claws with its trail dragging on the ground, the stance is digitigrade. Movements appear slow and awkward, but if alarmed it is capable of moving rapidly.

Aardvarks are typically found in very low densities. Both sexes are reported to utilize a home range about 3.5km in diameter, are solitary animals, except when accompanied by young.

They are very shy and rarely seen, but their presence is indicated by their tracks, burrows, and scratch marks left by their powerful claws. The elusive aardvark is primarily a nocturnal animal, spending the day safety curled up in its cool underground burrow asleep.

Occasionally, it can be spotted in the daylight on a cold afternoon, or early in the morning taking a sunbath near the burrow's entrance. Late in the afternoon or shortly after sunset, aardvarks leave the burrow to search for prey, feeding almost exclusively on ants and termites.

Typically, they travel about 10km a night, swinging their long noses from side to side over the ground, inspecting a strip about 30m wide to pick up scent. Long ears point forward, listening for the slightest sound of insect activity.

They sniff and listen in sweeping motions, zigzagging back and forth, until they locate the scent trail or sound of ants or termites. When a concentration of insects is detected, they dig rapidly into ant and termite nests or mounds.

Their claws enable them to dig through the extremely hard crust, avoiding the dust by sealing the nostrils.

Ants and termites are swept into the mouth with their long, sticky tongue, which can extend to a remarkable 30 cm. the stickiness comes from saliva, and allows to lick up dozens of insects at once.

An aardvark can eat over 50,000 insects each night, which are swallowed without chewing, and are digested in a muscular area of its lower stomach.

The insects' predator defenses including biting, stinging, chemical defenses and building hard mounds, do not affect aardvarks. They may feed from the same place for several nights, but colonies of ants and termites are rarely destroyed and can be built back up and reestablished.

When food is scarce, aardvarks will feed upon other insects, small mammals, and fruit and obtaining all their water requirements from their food. Digging is a central feature of the aardvark's life. It digs not only in search of food, but also digs burrows for daytime rest and to escape predators.

They excavate extensive tunnel systems in which females give birth, and which are only shared by mothers and young. They often stay in temporary holes that are few meters in length, but can also live in complex burrows, up to 15 meters long, with many chambers and multiple entrances. Burrows can extend as much as 6 meters underground.

If attacked, it will seal the tunnel off behind itself or turn around and attack. Its powerful feet and sharp claws that resemble small spared make digging easy work. Aardvarks are brilliant diggers and can dig a hole faster than several men with shovels, and can excavate a hole 60 cm deep in less than 30 seconds.

They can dig a burrow big enough to disappear into in 5-20 minutes, depending on how hard the soil is.

The aardvark changes the layout of its home regularly, and moves on and makes a new one. Other animals such as African wild dogs, hyaenas, warthougs, porcupines, aardwolves, mangooses, pythons, lizards, various small mammals, and even bats and birds benefit by overtaking their burrows to escape predators and storms.

Many species depend on abandoned aardvark burrows, making it an important contributor to ecosystems, and a keystone species. Aardvarks are recognized "ecosystem engineers" as they physically modify their environment, crate new habitats, and alter the availability of resources to other species.

Their presence is critical to the survival of other species, particularly when alternative burrowing animals are absent. Thus, aardvark populations should be considered a conservation priority in arid and semi-arid ecosystems.

Little is known about the breeding habits of the aardvark. This largely territorial and solitary animal, is only occasionally seen in the company of other individuals, when mating and raising young. Males have genitals that secrete a powerful musk and both males and females have glands on their elbows and hips, which help to get involved in mating.

Females give birth in their burrow after period of about 7 months. Usually one offspring is produced, occasionally two. At birth, the cub is naked with eyes open and weighs about1.7kg. the young remains in the burrow and starts to accompany the mother on nightly feeding trips. Aardvark nurse until 3 months old, when cubs begin to eat insects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They are weaned when 16 weeks old and by the age of 6 months they are able to dig their own burrow, and by 12 months they reach the size of an adult. They will stay close to their mother until the next mating season, and reach their own sexual maturity at about 2 years of age. They live for up to 18 years in the wild.

The aardvark's main predators include lions, leopards, hyaenas, African wild dogs, pythons and humans. If confronted by a predator, they will attempt to dig a hole in which to hide, taking about 10 minutes to completely cover itself up, or may run in a zigzag course to escape.

If it cannot dig a hole, it will defend itself with its front claws, sometimes flipping onto its back to lash with all fours, its thick protecting it to some extent. Although aardvarks are not commonly seen, they are relatively common in suitable habitats of their food preference. Sometimes they are considered rare because of their elusive behavior, and not a result of low numbers.

Due to their widespread distribution, the global population of the aardvark is not considered to be threatened. In some regions, aardvarks are hunted for their meat, and skin, claws and teeth are used to make bracelets, charms and curios. Their bristly hair is sometimes reduced to a powder and regarded as a potent medicine when added to local beer.

Localized threats to aardvarks include habitat loss due to subsistence hunting and agriculture with intensive crop farming resulting in a decline of their numbers. But not all agriculture has a negative impact on the aardvark; cattle herding may actually benefit this species because trampled ground improves the habitat for termites.

Conflict with humans arise because their burrows cause damage to farming equipment roads, and fences. In some areas farmers have persecuted aardvark and exterminated them. Ironically, in those areas termites have subsequently damaged cereal crops and pasture.

Aardvarks help to control termite and ant populations, which are pests to humans