Egypt: 29th Salah El-Din Citadel Festival for Music

The Ministry of Culture, represented by the Egyptian Opera House, continues preparations to receive the visitors of the 29th Salah El-Din Citadel Festival for Music and Singing.

The much loved Salah El-Din Citadel Festival for Music & Singing will run from August 15 and will last for sixteen days, with the participation of popular musicians and singers from Egypt and the Arab world.

The festival is organized by the Ministry of Culture represented by the Egyptian Opera House in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, and its activities include 31 concerts.

Twelve artistic and administrative personalities who contributed to enriching the Egyptian creative scene and participated in making the success of the previous editions of the festival with be honored during its 29th edition. Those include singer Amgad el-Atafi, Pianist and Music Distributor Amro Selim, Azza Madien and others.

Two concerts are planned for each evening, one starting at 8pm and one at 10pm.

Programme:

Sunday 15 August

8pm: Opening of the festival and concert by the Cairo Opera Chamber Orchestra

10pm: Foud and Mounib perform, accompanied by the Cairo Opera Festival Orchestra conducted by George Kolta. The concert features singer Medhat Mamdouh

Monday 16 August

8pm: Talents Development Centre's Children Choir

10pm: Wust El-Balad band

Tuesday 17 August

8pm: Cairo Cafe band led by Ali Sharaf

10pm: Singer Ahmed Gamal and his orchestra

Wednesday 18 August

8pm: Yasser Soliman Ensemble for Music and Singing

10pm: Sheikh Yassin El-Tohamy

Thursday 19 August

8pm: Cairo Opera Orchestra and Cairo String Orchestra

10pm: Ali El-Haggar and the orchestra

Friday 20 August

8pm: Singer Nadia Mostafa and the orchestra

10pm: Singer Mohamed El-Helw accompanied by the orchestra conducted by Mohamed Abdel Sattar

Saturday 21 August

8pm: Singer Wael El-Fashni and orchestra

10pm: Lena Chamamyan and her band

Sunday 22 August

8pm: Hala Roshdi and her band

10pm: Concert by Tarek Arabi Tourgane and his sons

Monday 23 August

8pm: Hazem Shaheen and his band

10pm: Singer Carmen Soliman and her band

Tuesday 24 August

8pm: Singer Nada Sharara and orchestra conducted by Ihab Abdel Hamid

10pm: Singer Hani Shaker and orchestra conducted by Moustafa Helmy

Wednesday 25 August

8pm: Nouran Abutaleb and her band

10pm: Hisham Abbas and orchestra

Thursday 26 August

8pm: Speed of Hearts band

10pm: Mohamed Mohsen and his band

Friday 27 August

8pm: Mohsen Hassan and his ensemble

10pm: Jannat and her band

Saturday 28 August

8pm: Tabla player Said El-Artist and his band

10pm: Nesma Mahgoub and her band

Sunday 29 August

8pm: Boghdady Big Band - jazz concert

10pm: Dina El-Wedidi and her band

Monday 30 August

8pm: Marimba player Nesma Abdel Aziz and her ensemble

10pm: Singer Medhat Saleh and orchestra