Egypt: 29th Salah El-Din Citadel Festival for Music

The Ministry of Culture, represented by the Egyptian Opera House, continues preparations to receive the visitors of the 29th Salah El-Din Citadel Festival for Music and Singing.
The much loved Salah El-Din Citadel Festival for Music & Singing will run from August 15 and will last for sixteen days, with the participation of popular musicians and singers from Egypt and the Arab world.
The festival is organized by the Ministry of Culture represented by the Egyptian Opera House in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, and its activities include 31 concerts.
Twelve artistic and administrative personalities who contributed to enriching the Egyptian creative scene and participated in making the success of the previous editions of the festival with be honored during its 29th edition. Those include singer Amgad el-Atafi, Pianist and Music Distributor Amro Selim, Azza Madien and others.
Two concerts are planned for each evening, one starting at 8pm and one at 10pm.
Programme:
Sunday 15 August
8pm: Opening of the festival and concert by the Cairo Opera Chamber Orchestra
10pm: Foud and Mounib perform, accompanied by the Cairo Opera Festival Orchestra conducted by George Kolta. The concert features singer Medhat Mamdouh
Monday 16 August
8pm: Talents Development Centre's Children Choir
10pm: Wust El-Balad band
Tuesday 17 August
8pm: Cairo Cafe band led by Ali Sharaf
10pm: Singer Ahmed Gamal and his orchestra
Wednesday 18 August
8pm: Yasser Soliman Ensemble for Music and Singing
10pm: Sheikh Yassin El-Tohamy
Thursday 19 August
8pm: Cairo Opera Orchestra and Cairo String Orchestra
10pm: Ali El-Haggar and the orchestra
Friday 20 August
8pm: Singer Nadia Mostafa and the orchestra
10pm: Singer Mohamed El-Helw accompanied by the orchestra conducted by Mohamed Abdel Sattar
Saturday 21 August
8pm: Singer Wael El-Fashni and orchestra
10pm: Lena Chamamyan and her band
Sunday 22 August
8pm: Hala Roshdi and her band
10pm: Concert by Tarek Arabi Tourgane and his sons
Monday 23 August
8pm: Hazem Shaheen and his band
10pm: Singer Carmen Soliman and her band
Tuesday 24 August
8pm: Singer Nada Sharara and orchestra conducted by Ihab Abdel Hamid
10pm: Singer Hani Shaker and orchestra conducted by Moustafa Helmy
Wednesday 25 August
8pm: Nouran Abutaleb and her band
10pm: Hisham Abbas and orchestra
Thursday 26 August
8pm: Speed of Hearts band
10pm: Mohamed Mohsen and his band
Friday 27 August
8pm: Mohsen Hassan and his ensemble
10pm: Jannat and her band
Saturday 28 August
8pm: Tabla player Said El-Artist and his band
10pm: Nesma Mahgoub and her band
Sunday 29 August
8pm: Boghdady Big Band - jazz concert
10pm: Dina El-Wedidi and her band
Monday 30 August
8pm: Marimba player Nesma Abdel Aziz and her ensemble
10pm: Singer Medhat Saleh and orchestra