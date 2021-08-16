Egypt Condoles With Lebanon Over Victims of Fuel Tank Explosion

15 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt extended its condolences to Lebanon over the victims of the fuel tank explosion in Akkar northern region, leaving scores of civilians killed and injured.

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, Egypt asserted its full backing to Lebanese people over the casualties of this tragic accident, calling for taking swift action to save Lebanon from such recurrent crises.

It also urged called for accelerating the formation of the Lebanese government as soon as possible to implement what had been agreed upon in Taif Accord to end any political vacuum.

