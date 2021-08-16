Egypt: Plasma Donation Project

Health Minister Hala Zayed launched on Wednesday the national plasma donation project as part of presidential directives to achieve self-sufficiency of plasma derivatives.

During her visit to a plasma donation center in Giza's Agouza district, Zayed donated her plasma to become the first permanent donor as part of the project.

"The project will help achieve self-sufficiency of plasma derivatives, thus providing medicines for many chronic diseases, liver and kidney illnesses, and burns," Zayed said.

Six plasma donation centers are now operating in five governorates nationwide, the minister said, adding that 20 other centers will be ready to receive donors this year.

She urged those above 18 years to actively take part in the project and periodically donate their plasma every two weeks in line with instructions of the World Health Organization.

All donation centers are fully mechanized and equipped with the latest equipment and technologies in the field of plasma in accordance with international standards, the minister noted.