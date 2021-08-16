Egypt: Plasma Donation Project

15 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed launched on Wednesday the national plasma donation project as part of presidential directives to achieve self-sufficiency of plasma derivatives.

During her visit to a plasma donation center in Giza's Agouza district, Zayed donated her plasma to become the first permanent donor as part of the project.

"The project will help achieve self-sufficiency of plasma derivatives, thus providing medicines for many chronic diseases, liver and kidney illnesses, and burns," Zayed said.

Six plasma donation centers are now operating in five governorates nationwide, the minister said, adding that 20 other centers will be ready to receive donors this year.

She urged those above 18 years to actively take part in the project and periodically donate their plasma every two weeks in line with instructions of the World Health Organization.

All donation centers are fully mechanized and equipped with the latest equipment and technologies in the field of plasma in accordance with international standards, the minister noted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X