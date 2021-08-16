Egypt: Go Green Initiative

The initiative is launched as part of the National Sustainable Development Strategy "Egypt 2030". It aims to change behaviors, spread environmental awareness and urge citizens -young people in particular - to protect the environment, natural resources, natural protectorates, and marine life to maintain sustainability.

The initiative launched by the Ministry of Environment also raises awareness on significance of afforestation, waste recycling, food and energy rationalization, air pollution reduction and plastic use abatement.

Go Green Initiative's main goal is to maintain the balance of ecosystems and create a greater window of opportunities for economic and social development.