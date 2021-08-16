Egypt: Go Green Initiative

15 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The initiative is launched as part of the National Sustainable Development Strategy "Egypt 2030". It aims to change behaviors, spread environmental awareness and urge citizens -young people in particular - to protect the environment, natural resources, natural protectorates, and marine life to maintain sustainability.

The initiative launched by the Ministry of Environment also raises awareness on significance of afforestation, waste recycling, food and energy rationalization, air pollution reduction and plastic use abatement.

Go Green Initiative's main goal is to maintain the balance of ecosystems and create a greater window of opportunities for economic and social development.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X