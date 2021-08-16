Egypt: Transport Minister Inspects LRT Project

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir Sunday inspected the Light Railway Transit (LRT) project that connects the New Capital and the 10th of Ramadan City.

His tour started at Adly Mansour station, a central stop that should include an integrated transport complex and an investment trade area. This central station extends over 15 feddans and serves as a meeting point between five different means of transport.

Wazir urged quick action to complete the central station according to a pre-set timetable and in line with international standards.

The minister also inspected other LRT stops and bridges to get firsthand information about work progress, which reached 91 percent in the first two phases.

He stressed the need to quickly import the remaining equipment of the electromechanical systems to be tested by the National Authority for Tunnels ahead of installation.

Construction work at the stations is almost over and two trains should arrive from China before the end of August for pilot operation to start, Wazir said.

All this is being implemented as the Transport Ministry acts to complete the manufacture and importation of the rest of the trains, he noted.

He also called for optimal commercial use of all the stations with the aim to increase financial revenues of the National Authority for Tunnels.

This project, Wazir said, is a "new development artery" that serves new urban communities in Obour, Mostakbal, Shorouk, New Heliopolis, Badr, the 10th of Ramadan City and the New Capital.