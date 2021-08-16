Egypt: Govt Refutes Reports On Issuing New Metal Coin of Egp 100

The cabinet media center on Sunday refuted reports on issuing a new metal coin of EGP 100 to be traded at markets.

In a statement released on Sunday, the cabinet media center said it has contacted the Ministry of Finance which denied such claims, adding that all metal coins which are traded at markets are not new.

The ministry urged media outlets and social media followers to be accurate in reporting in order not to stir public opinion. It said any questions about the financial issues can be sent to the ministry's mail finance@mof.gov.eg.