Egypt: Makram to Mena - Conf. of Egyptian Entities Abroad to Back Decent Life, Development Plans

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram said the launch of the second conference of Egyptian entities abroad earlier Sunday will support the national project of "Decent Life" as well as the national development plans and the "new republic" which was declared by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

In statements to MENA on the fringe of the conference, she underlined the importance of this conference to highlight the role of Egyptian expats in various world countries in serving their homeland.

The conference also offers a chance to post Egyptians abroad on the progress realized so far in the development march, especially the national projects which have changed Egypt's map in six years.

The conference also represents an opportunity to stand on proposals and benefit from expertise of Egyptian expats.

She added that the conference would also encourage Egyptian expats to invest in the Egyptian bourse in addition to promoting for tourism in Egypt in view of the new archaeological discoveries, the opening of new museums and the renovation of tourism destinations and archaeological sites.

About 400 participants and 33 Egyptian entities in 18 countries are taking part in the second edition of the conference of Egyptian entities abroad.

Also, representatives for a number of ministries and state bodies are participating in the event alongside EGX Chairman Mohamed Farid.

The first edition of the conference was held in 2019 to encourage Egyptians abroad to take part in implementing Egypt Vision 2030 for attaining sustainable development goals.