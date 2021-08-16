Egypt Reports 99 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said that 99 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country to 285,257.

In a statement on Saturday, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said six patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,615.

As many as 109 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 233,881 so far, the spokesman said.