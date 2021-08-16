Egypt: 7th Forum of Egyptian Youth Studying Abroad

15 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram opened the 7th forum of Egyptian youth studying abroad.

Attended by about 100 young participants to share their experience, including first-time expats, the event saw the official announcement of the representatives of the Emigration Ministry's Dialogue Center (MEDCE) launched in January as a platform bringing Egyptian expats together.

In her remarks, Makram voiced her pleasure at the progress made in achieving the goals of a national strategy for Egyptian youth studying abroad, which turned out to be complementary to the political leadership's vision to make use of expats' efforts to support sustainable development plans.

She also stressed the political leadership's commitment to empowering young people and giving a real opportunity to be in leadership positions.

"This is a golden era for young people whose participation in the political decision-making becomes a tangible reality," the minister said.

