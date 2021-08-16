Egypt: Second Conf. for Egyptian Entities Abroad

The second conference of Egyptian entities abroad kicked off on Sunday with the participation of 33 Egyptian entities abroad and in the presence of Emigration Minister Nabila Makram.

A host of officials are taking part in the conference, including head of the Defense and National Security Committee at the Senate Osama el Gendi, head of Egypt Exchange Mohamed Farid in addition to a number of lawmakers and media people.

The conference aims at listening to suggestions of representatives of Egyptian entities abroad and mulling ways of putting them into effect.

It also aims at maintaining direct contact between the state and all Egyptian entities abroad.

The second edition runs in tandem with the major accomplishments being realized in the country in different domains and President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's announcement of the New Republic.

The first edition of the conference took place in July 2019 with the aim of engaging Egyptian expatriates in implementing Egypt Sustainable Development Vision 2030.

This edition is meant to promote the political leadership's vision as regards the New Republic and back 'Decent Life Initiative' for developing the countryside.

The Decent Life Initiative aims to improve the standards of living, infrastructure, and services within Egypt's lesser developed governorates, targeting 58 percent of Egypt's 102 million population who live in 4,658 villages across the country.

The conference will shed light on the national projects implemented in Egypt, including the New Administrative Capital, New Alamein City, Asmarat housing project and the development of the infrastructure of bridges and roads.

On the sidelines of the conference, participants will visit the New Administrative Capital to stand on progress rate of projects there and Qalioubiya governorate to inspect Decent Life projects.

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram said the launch of the second conference of Egyptian entities abroad earlier Sunday will support the national project of "Decent Life" as well as the national development plans and the "new republic" which was declared by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

In statements to MENA on the fringe of the conference, she underlined the importance of this conference to highlight the role of Egyptian expats in various world countries in serving their homeland.

The conference also offers a chance to post Egyptians abroad on the progress realized so far in the development march, especially the national projects which have changed Egypt's map in six years.

The conference also represents an opportunity to stand on proposals and benefit from expertise of Egyptian expats.

She added that the conference would also encourage Egyptian expats to invest in the Egyptian bourse in addition to promoting for tourism in Egypt in view of the new archaeological discoveries, the opening of new museums and the renovation of tourism destinations and archaeological sites.

About 400 participants and 33 Egyptian entities in 18 countries are taking part in the second edition of the conference of Egyptian entities abroad.

Also, representatives for a number of ministries and state bodies are participating in the event alongside EGX Chairman Mohamed Farid.

The first edition of the conference was held in 2019 to encourage Egyptians abroad to take part in implementing Egypt Vision 2030 for attaining sustainable development goals.