Egypt: Tireless Efforts Exerted to Carry Out National Canal Rehabilitation Project - Minister

Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati stressed on Sunday that the ministry is exerting tireless efforts to carry out the national project for canal rehabilitation and lining in cooperation with scientific cadres of Egyptian universities.

The ministry's concerned bodies are conducting necessary technical studies before the rehabilitation of any canal and then they carry out necessary tests during and after rehabilitation, he said.

Abdel Aati made the remarks during a meeting with Irrigation Undersecretary Rageb Abdel Azim and head of Irrigation Authority El Sayed Shalabi to review the progress rate of the project.

He urged officials to continue implementing the project, putting into consideration needed technical requirements and standards.

There has been a significant improvement in water management and distribution in the rehabilitated canals with all farmers getting their water quota on time, he said.

Also, an improvement of water quality in the canals was noted after removing grasses and halting citizens from dumping waste in the canals, the minister added.

The project covers 8,233 km of canals across Egypt in its first phase, which is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

The ministry seeks to encourage farmers to switch from the flood irrigation systems to modern irrigation systems with the aim of reducing water consumption.