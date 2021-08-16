Zimbabwe: Zifa Seek Mighty Warriors Clearance

ZIFA have applied for a special clearance for the Mighty Warriors, who are scheduled to take part in the COSAFA Championships, in South Africa, next month.

Zimbabwe are among 11 countries set to converge in the Eastern Cape from September 15 to 26 for the regional tournament at the Nelson Mandela Bay.

But, the national team first have to get clearance from the Sports Commission.

ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said they have since applied for the waiver from the Government through the regulator.

Only teams participating in international tournaments are periodically granted special permission by the Sports Commission to go ahead with training and travel outside the country.

Last week, the Commission gave clearance to FC Platinum and Black Rhinos Queens, to participate in the CAF Champions League.

The two teams are expected to start training this week, after conducting Covid-19 tests.

On Thursday, the Mighty Warriors were drawn against Botswana, Tanzania and South Sudan, in Group B of the tournament.

The Mighty Warriors' last competitive game was last year, at the same tournament at the same venue, where they performed dismally, at the Championships.

They lost to Botswana and Tanzania, by identical 0-1 margins, in a three-team group.

With exactly a month left, before the tournament starts, the Mighty Warriors technical team would be hoping they can quickly get the clearance, and get down to business.

Women's league football has been inactive, since the 2019 season ended.

Last year, the national team was only hastily assembled, for the COSAFA Championships, and they were duly punished.

Yesterday, Gwesela said they will be in a position to plan, after getting a response, from the Sports Commission.

"We have requested clearance from the Sports Commission. We will have finer details during the week," he said.

Coach Sithetheliwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda has already called for early preparations.

"It's a very fair draw, I just hope we can get the ball rolling immediately because, in the end, it all goes down to preparations, especially considering that we have been out of action, for quite some time," said Sibanda.

The former Mighty Warriors midfielder says South Sudan were a completely new opposition to them.

"I am going to research more about them but I know women's football is on its prime there and they recently concluded their season so we will have to probably analyse a few games and assess their level," she said.

The COSAFA Championships will present the coach with a perfect platform to assemble a strong squad, for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which were postponed to October.