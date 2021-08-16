Zimbabwe: Artistes Shine At Chopper Memorial Concert

Artistes who performed at the late Simon Chimbetu's virtual commemoration concert held on NashTV over the weekend did not disappoint as they took turns to prove their prowess in singing Chimbetu's songs.

Chimbetu, who was affectionately known by his legion of fans as Chopper, died on August 14, 2005 and 16 years after his death, the legacy still lives on and is still popular with merrymakers on the national showbiz calendar.

The show saw artistes such as sungura ace and father figure in the Chimbetu family, Alick Macheso, man-of-the-moment Rockford "Roki" Josphat, Jah Signal, Pitshou Lumiere, Diana Samkange and Jean Masters, among others, performing.

The event, which ran under the theme "The Music Lives", was based on the late musician's rich compositions.

The show, which was hosted by radio personality Tafadzwa Shugeta, attracted about 5 000 viewers.

Opening the act was songstress Jean Masters joined by Sulumani "Sulu" Chimbetu.

They did a rendition of "Samatenga" as Sulumani did his signature ululation.

Well, Sulu was joining each and every artiste to bring the Dendera feel, each time they performed. South Africa-based Zimbabwean singer Nox Guni, paid tribute to the late singer as he shared his story and song he liked about Simon Chimbetu.

"I used to like the song 'Ndiwe Chete'," he said as he sang the chorus.

Jazz and mbira singer Diana Samkange sang "Nzungu Muchoto" paving way for rhumba musician Pitshou Lumiere.

Sulu later had an interview with Dj Shugeta and shared his Dendera journey and life story before taking the centre stage with his dancers donning in yellow shirts. He was then joined by Roki.

Pastor Charles Charamba brought the gospel feel as he put up a scintillating performance while performing "Mai vaJulie" the dendera vibe proving his versatility.

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso also had a chat with the host during which he said he learnt a lot from Simon Chimbetu.

"I have learnt a lot and I am using the acquired knowledge in my career. I remember each time I attended some of his shows, he would recognise me," he said.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, Chimbetu's son Sulu said they were doing their best to keep the brand intact.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As you can see, our work speaks for itself. The band that we inherited from my father was at the helm of Zimbabwean music for several years. This year's commemorations which fell in the heroes' month, we can say was a bit special. We have so many lessons we learnt," he said.

Sulu's manager Carlton Mparutsa said everything went according to plan.

"We are so pleased with the outcome of this year's commemoration concert. It was a success. Everything went according to plan," he said.

"When we came up with the idea to invite other artistes, it instantly meant that we had challenged ourselves to set the bar even higher from the previous editions, for that we want to express our humblest, thanks and gratitude to the guest artistes and sponsors who committed themselves to the event, making the concept a dream come true."

He said the late Chimbetu's music knows no boundaries and that was the whole idea behind this year's show.

"Simon sang for the people, he inspired and is still inspiring generations. We are indeed satisfied with the results," he said.