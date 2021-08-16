South Africans Deserve to Know Why the Copyright Amendment Bill Has Languished in Bureaucratic Limbo for Four Years

opinion

Those agitating for Parliament to urgently pass the Copyright Amendment Bill miss the point that this simply cannot be done - parliamentary processes can take years. Because the bill has been retagged as affecting the provinces, the National Council of Provinces is constitutionally obliged to subject it to a robust public participation process.

Almost four years ago to the day, the Department of Trade and Industry's former director-general, Lionel October, proposed that - in processing the Copyright Amendment Bill - members of the previous Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry might want to consider adopting a phased approach to addressing "the most complex issue in the global trade debate" (Parliamentary Monitoring Group audio recording). He was referring to differences of opinion about the merits of fair use as opposed to fair dealing.

October had a leaner bill in mind, focusing on key 2011 Copyright Review Commission report recommendations for the "greatest areas of need": a "properly regulated" music industry; protection for "vulnerable people"; accommodating "digital change"; and aligning the 1978 act with international treaties. The vexed issue of fair use/dealings would have been left to a separate bill at a later stage in the process, giving the department more...