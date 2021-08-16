Zimbabwe: Mushekwi Scores Sensational Hattrick

Zimbabwe international forward, Nyasha Mushekwi, is enjoying a purple patch after he grabbed his first hat-trick of the season yesterday, and cemented his place as the leading scorer in the China League One, halfway through the campaign.

Mushekwi sealed a 3-0 win for Zhejiang Greentown over Beijing Institute of Technology.

The Zimbabwean has been on target in every game, in Greentown's last five assignments. He has now taken his tally to 15 goals in 18 matches.

Mushekwi ensured Greentown, who are involved in the fight for promotion into the Chinese Super League, finished the second phase of the competition on a high.

The former CAPS United and Mamelodi Sundowns hitman has since eclipsed the six goals, he scored for Greentown last season, in 13 appearances.

It is looking very promising for Mushekwi, who is now looking to surpass 15 goals, for the first time since 2018, when he featured for Daliang Yifang, in the Chinese Super League.

The 33-year-old has also featured, in every game for Greentown, since the start of the season, towards the end of April.

Greentown are on a seven-match unbeaten run and Mushekwi has scored, at least a goal, in the last five consecutive outings.

He ensured his team picked a point, in the previous two outings, in Greentown's identical 1-1 draws against Nanton Zhiyun and Heilongjiang Ice City FC.

Mushekwi, who has previously grabbed two braces this season, was in top form again yesterday when he thrust Greentown into the lead, with a 40th minute goal, before coming back in the second half, to complete his hat-trick.

The China League One, which is expected to end around December, still has a long way to go and Mushekwi can still fancy his chances, of setting up new personal milestones.

The second leading scorer, Liu Ruofan, had 11 goals, going into the weekend matches.

Greentown are mounting a strong challenge in the promotion race.

With the two teams set to get automatic promotion, at the end of the season, Greentown are sitting third, halfway through the campaign, with 30 points.

They have maintained the pressure on the leading duo of Chengdu Quianbao and Meishou Hakka, who both have 40 points, in the bag.

But, as it stands, Mushekwi's Greentown and fourth-placed Wuhan Three Towns, are in for promotion play-offs.

Many of the Zimbabwe foreign-based professionals were involved at the weekend as foreign leagues finally got underway in the new season.

Warriors captain, Knowledge Musona, made his league debut for Al Tai in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday but ended on the losing side, after his team suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of rivals, Al Hilal

The 31-year-old ended his decade-long stay in Europe, when he signed for the Saudi club recently.

He played 90 minutes on Saturday but Al Tai, who were making a return to topflight football, conceded right at the death.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba featured in Aston Villa's opening match, of the English Premiership season but his team suffered a 2-3 defeat, at the hands of Watford.

Impressive fullback Jordan Zemura made his second successive appearance for English Championship side, AFC Bournemouth, who sealed a 2-1 away win at Nottingham Forest.

Captain Tendayi Darikwa's Wigan Athletic were involved in a last-minute 1-0 win over Rotherham in the English League One.

Tino Kadewere played the last 10 minutes, in Olympique Lyons' 0-3 humbling defeat, at Angers, in the French Ligue 1.

Marshall Munetsi came off the bench when Stade de Reims featured in a six-goal thriller, which ended 3-3, against Montpellier, yesterday. The crazy game had five goals in the first half with Moreto Cassama scoring twice for Reims in the seventh and 26th minutes.

Nicolas Gazza, Andy Delort and Gaetan Laborde all scored in the first half as Montpellier took a lead into the break.

However, a late goal, in the 82nd minute by IIan Kebbal forced a share of the spoils in one of the games of the French Ligue 1 weekend.

Striker Knox Mutizwa scored for Golden Arrows, from the penalty spot in a 2-2 draw against Kaitano Tembo's SuperSport United, in another MTN8 quarter-final clash on Saturday.

Veteran defender Onismor Bhasera was also given a run in that match by Tembo.

Arrows won the game 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out.