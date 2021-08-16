Zimbabwe: 'Vaccination Will Lead to Normalcy'

NORMALCY can only return if the nation fully embraces vaccination to attain herd immunity against Covid-19 which has killed millions of people across the globe, Health Ambassador First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

She stressed the need to shun information peddled by those against vaccination saying listening to such characters was suicidal.

The mother of the nation was speaking during an interactive session with the elderly, widows, widowers, people living with disabilities and other vulnerable members of the community here teaching them ways to prevent the pandemic which has altered people's way of life.

So far Zimbabwe has lost over 4 000 people to Covid-19 and vaccination is the surest way to curb this.

The interactive session was held in strict observance of World Health Organisation protocols of masking up, washing hands and keeping social distance.

During the meeting, the First Lady through her Angel of Hope Foundation distributed basic foodstuffs, toiletries and blankets.

Her Foundation being a non-governmental organisation, mobilises resources from well-wishers be it individuals or corporates for the benefit of the needy.

The First Lady told the gathering that the groceries came from President Mnangagwa who used his personal savings to purchase them after the Angel of Hope Foundation had asked for assistance.

She added that President Mnangagwa also bailed out the foundation with farm produce harvested from his farm for onward distribution to the less privileged.

"Angel of Hope Foundation just like an other NGO is not funded by Government. I seek help from well wishers and partners of the foundation. Before I came here, ndakayenda kuna President ndikati baba isu veAngel of Hope Foundation tirikutsvagawo rubatsiro. Vakaisa ruoko muhomwe mavo vakabatsira zvakaita kuti ndikwanise kuita come up with these food hampers that contain basic food items like mealie-meal among others.

"The Foundation mobilises resources from all over naizvozvo kana kuna Vice President baba Chiwenga ndichamhanyako zvekare kunopemha zvavakarimawo kumunda kwavo so that I would be able to assist the less privileged as the demand for the presence of Angel of Hope Foundation is increasing countrywide."

In her Covid-19 and vaccination teachings yesterday, Amai Mnangagwa said it was essential for the populace to exercise extreme caution and embrace the ongoing vaccination programme.

She asked what the elderly knew about Covid-19 and got a lot of answers which showed that some people were thirsty for information on the pandemic and how to prevent it.

An elderly man said; "We are not very much aware of the facts about it or its origins, but we hear it is like asthma or flu."

In response, the First Lady educated them more on Covid-19, its symptoms and what to do when one gets the symptoms.

She asked how the disease was prevented and an elderly woman said people had to avoid coughing while close to each other.

The First Lady concurred with her and emphasised the need to always wear masks properly covering the nose and mouth.

"We are in August which is windy and if someone who is affected coughs without a mask you may contract it if you are not wearing a mask, so masking up is very important. Our Government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, working with WHO, are teaching people about the virus and how to stay safe. Now there is a new way of keeping safe. Have you heard about it?"

"Yes Amai we heard of vaccine," said a lady from the audience.

When the First Lady asked those who were vaccinated to raise hands, almost three quarters raised and she applauded them,

"If we achieve herd immunity, the country will move forward and all the sectors that were closed will be opened. The vaccines are our livelihood. Do not listen to those discouraging vaccination, do not listen to theories that conflict messages from health experts.

"All those who are still to get their jabs, go and do so. I got my two jabs and today I managed to come here. If it was deadly, I wouldn't be here talking to you," she said.

Sekuru Gibbs Masotcha, who is hypertensive, asked if it was proper for him to be vaccinated.

"I am hypertensive. I heard that if someone of my condition gets a jab, they will die so I feared taking the vaccine."

However, the First Lady dismissed this as a lie and invited a health official to clarify.

Sister Christine Madadangoma from Binga Hospital said the blood pressure only needed to be stabilised before the vaccine could be administered not that if one was hypertensive one could not be vaccinated.

Sekuru Wilson Skapendo said a lot of misinformation was mostly coming from bars.

"In the bars where we consume beer we will be sharing wrong information with people who have wrong theories. Some say you will die if you get vaccinated while others say you will be paralysed.

"At the end of the day I personally decided to listen to health officials and took the jab to protect my health and that of my family. I want to take this opportunity to encourage my peers who have not been vaccinated to do so because I neither died nor got paralysed," he said.

The mother of the nation said people must consume traditional healthy dishes which are nutritious to assist the vaccine.

She also spoke candidly against domestic violence and urged families to live in harmony.

She further urged people to make use of her recently established national call centre -- the 575 hotline for survivors and victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said Amai Mnangagwa was a true philanthropist who has done a lot for the underprivileged in Zimbabwe through her Foundation.

"As Matabeleland North we would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Gold Award you recently received. This is testimony that Zimbabweans are aware and appreciate your outstanding good works in upholding our culture and helping the less privileged," he said.