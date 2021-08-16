Zimbabwe: Us Scholarships for Three Zim Swimmers

THREE Zimbabwean swimmers have secured scholarships in the United States.

The move will help them train and perform at a higher level, while undergoing their studies, at different universities.

Brett Jones, Nomvula Mjimba and Quintin Tayali have secured scholarships, to study at universities in the United States.

The 19-year-old Mjimba -- who left the country last week -- is at Gannon University, where she will study applied sciences.

Bulawayo-based Jones will be at St Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, where he will be training with their team, known as the Fighting Bees.

The University is in the NAIA division and has a number of international athletes.

Brett was a member of the Barracudas Club in Bulawayo.

Mjimba completed her schooling in South Africa, where she trained and competed for Seals Club, in Pietermaritzburg.

She spent the last few years at The Wykeham Collegiate, where she also had the opportunity to experience a different kind of level of competition, compared to local standards.

Qualification for Olympics 2024, remains a top priority, for Mjimba and she will persue it at her American university.

Tayali will be attending Iowa Community College, on a swimming scholarship, where she will be studying Electrical Engineering.

Zimbabwe Swimming chairperson, Tracey Doorman, believes the continued exposure of local athletes, will be a big boost for local sport.

"We have several athletes abroad, on scholarships, this is a very positive move for all the athletes," she said.

"They will be exposed and it can only improve their performance.

"This will also inspire the young swimmers and they will also have big dreams."

A number of local swimmers have, over the years, studied overseas on scholarships.

Dale Bruce, from Crusaders Club in Bulawayo, is a Mathematics Major and Economics Minor at King University in Bristol Tennessee.

He is on a swimming and academic scholarship.

Denilson Cyprianos, from Stingrays in Bulawayo, is following the footsteps of his older brothers, Brendon and Andresious, who are also studying in the US.

At the recent Olympics, 17-year-old Donata Katai became the first black Zimbabwean swimmer to compete at the Olympics.

She finished 34th in the overall ratings, out of 41 swimmers, but posted a personal best time in her 100m backstroke.