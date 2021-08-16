Zimbabwe: Bako Returns With a Bang

AFTER spending almost two months sitting idle in South Africa, Zimbabwe's junior motocross champion rider, Emmanuel Bako, was back on the track on Saturday.

Motocross racing in South Africa was postponed indefinitely, towards the end of June, due to the surge of Covid-19 cases, especially in the Gauteng area.

This saw Bako "parking all his bikes in the garage."

But, racing resumed at the weekend and the 14-year-old took part in the fourth round of the 2021 Mayfair Gearbox Inland Championship at Terra Topia, in Gauteng.

The event was a combined Dragon Energy Interprovincial Championship and Mayfair Gearbox Inland Championship.

Bako marked his return to the track, with a masterclass, winning the two heats, in the 85cc Pro Mini Class, convincingly, ahead of two South African riders Ryan Adler and Nathan Kuhn.

On a cold day, the bikers turned on the heat after having been out of action, for almost two months.

Bako got two hole shots on his brand new Husqvana 2022, finishing first in both heats with an amazing gap, lapping most of the riders in this section, which had a strong field of 22 bikers.

His father and manager, Brighton, was over the moon, after watching his son "sweeping" the field aside ahead of the fourth round of the 2021 South African National Championship series, which has been rescheduled for August 28.

The series was initially due for July 3, at the Legends track, in Gauteng.

It was later moved to Pietermaritzburg, following the increase of Covid-19 cases, in and around Johannesburg.

"Emmanuel is looking good to fight his rivals in the fourth round of South African National Championship series on the 28th of this month in Pietermaritzburg.

"He looked sharp on Saturday at Terra Topia where he set some very high standards.

"Emmanuel was just in a class of his own and we would like to thank our sponsors, Scott Sakupwanya of Better Brands Jewellery, Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe, his trainer Tyron Juul and Mike Whara, his bike mechanic, for their continued support," Brighton told The Herald from Johannesburg.

Emmanuel was in good company, as he competed in the fourth round of the 2021 Mayfair Gearbox Inland Championship with his seven-year-old brother, Junior, and cousin Munyaradzi (13).

Munyaradzi, who was riding in South Africa for the first time, took part in the 85cc Junior Class, where he finished in sixth place.

There were 13 riders in this section.

"Munyaradzi has now moved to South Africa where he will be joining Emmanuel in most of the races and for him to finish sixth in his first race in South Africa, I think that's a good start for him," Brighton said.

Junior took part in the 50cc Class and came fifth.