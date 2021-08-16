Zimbabwe: Devolution Funds Spur Goromonzi

Goromonzi Rural District Council has been commended for complementing Vision 2030 through the purchase of high-impact equipment to be used to improve social service delivery.

The council took the delivery of a borehole rig, tipper truck, refuse collection truck, vibrator roller and a tractor all valued at $13,4 million procured from their share of Devolution Fund.

Goromonzi RDC chief executive officer Mr Trust Madhovi applauded President Mnangagwa' vision 2030 of an upper middle-class economy by 2030. Mr Madhovi said devolution funds would help Goromonzi Rural District Council to carry out its mandate as well as removing the burden to ratepayers.

"We have seen a great impact of devolution funds as we managed to procure equipment which will improve service delivery. We want to thank President Mnangagwa for Vision 2030 which will see the alleviation of the burden on our ratepayers," he said.

"With the aid of devolution funds we managed to drill 16 boreholes across the district that is in Goromonzi South, North and West and our residents now have access to clean water."