Africa: The IPCC's Latest Assessment Report On the Climate Crisis - Five 'Take-Home' Messages for South Africa

16 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Francois Engelbrecht and Pedro Monteiro

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Report Six Working Group I report was released last week and has been described as a 'code red' for humanity. The report makes it clear that climate change is widespread, rapid, intensifying and unprecedented in thousands of years. The requirement for climate stabilisation is immediate, strong, and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Here we examine the report through a southern African lens, and as two South African lead authors of the report, identify five messages key to the southern African region and its people.

Francois Engelbrecht (Wits Global Change Institute) and Pedro Monteiro (CSIR SOCCO)

We are close to exceeding dangerous thresholds of global warming

Humanity's delay in taking strong climate change action, that is, in drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions, means that dangerous thresholds of global warming may soon be exceeded. The report gives as the best estimate value of global warming to date the value of 1.1°C -- precariously close to the thresholds of 1.5°C and 2°C that define "dangerous climate change".

Note in this regard, that the "Long Term Global Goal" of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change is to restrict global warming to values well below 2°C...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X