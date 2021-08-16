Nigeria: SERAP Urges Buhari to Pay Doctors With N4.8 Billion Earmarked for Whatsapp Monitoring

16 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to utilise the N4.8 billion the federal government earmarked for the monitoring of WhatsApp messages and calls of Nigerians to pay some of the salaries of striking resident doctors and improve public healthcare facilities for the sake of poor Nigerians who rely on those facilities.

In the open letter dated 14 August, 2021, and signed by the SERAP Deputy Director, Mr. Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation also urged the President to send to the National Assembly a fresh supplementary appropriation bill, which would reflect the redirected budget for approval.

The SERAP expressed concerns that the proposed spending to monitor WhatsApp messages, phone calls, and text messages of Nigerians is inconsistent with the country's constitution and Nigeria's international human rights obligations.

The letter reads in part: "The proposed spending of N4.8 billion of public funds as contained in the Supplementary Appropriation Act, which you signed last month would give rise to serious violations of the human rights of Nigerians and other people, as it would grant free rein to government agencies to conduct mass surveillance of communications of people.

The proposed spending also fails to meet the requirements of public interests, legality, necessity, and proportionality.

"Additionally, the lack of any safeguards against discriminatory decision-making, and access to an effective remedy shows the grave threats it poses to constitutionally and internationally recognised human rights. We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.

