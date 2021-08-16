Mauritius: Fishers Receive Certificates Under a Coral Culture Training Programme

press release

A group of 30 participants, mainly coastal community members and fishers, having completed the Coral Culture Training Programme (CCTP) received their certificates, this afternoon, during a ceremony held at the Quatre Soeurs Refuge Centre. The participants comprised coastal community members and fishers. The CCTP has as objective to strengthen capacity-building of coastal communities in coral culture and small-scale reef rehabilitation techniques.

The Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo, the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, Ms Naveena Ramyad, Government Chief Whip, and Ms Teenah Jutton, Parliamentary Private Secretary, and other personalities were present.

In his address, Minister Maudhoo highlighted that his Ministry has earmarked Rs 25 million to train 1000 fishers and, under the current community based coral culture programme, a total of 102 fishers have been trained around the island. He thus appealed to the participants of the community based coral culture programme to share their know-how, in the future with their peers in that particular field.

In addition, he emphasised that negotiations are ongoing with hoteliers to allow these participants engage in coral culture in front of hotels to rehabilitate the coasts. Corals, he said, are part of our biodiversity and they have to be protected.

The Minister also enumerated some measures announced in Budget 2021-22 namely: allocation of 500 new fisher cards; provision of Rs 2500 for the purchase of hooks; and the waiving of debts and penalties for those fishers who are facing difficulties in repaying their loans contracted from the DBM.

Minister Maudhoo announced that Rs 30 million, as part of a sectoral-funded initiative by the European Union, will be used to enhance the livelihoods of fishers. This financial support will be used to enhance the security of fishers at sea and to improve fishing amenities, he stated. He invited fishers to come forward with their suggestions in that regard. Government, he underscored, has at heart the welfare of fishers and will give due consideration and support to guarantee the development of the fishing sector given its importance in terms of food security.

For his part, Minister Seeruttun spoke about Government's commitment in protecting the interests of fisher communities across Mauritius. The sea is one of the greatest wealth of the country and it is imperative to continue train the fishing communities so that they can help in making the sector become a key pillar of the economy.

Corals are part of a fragile ecosystem and if they are not protected, species living in that marine environment will be threatened, he cautioned. Therefore, training programmes such as the community based coral culture programme should be maintained and lauded, he added.

As for the MPs, Ms Naveena Ramyad, Government Chief Whip, and Ms Teenah Jutton, Parliamentary Private Secretary, they both lauded the initiative and reassured the fishing community of Government's support in protecting the coastal zones and the marine biodiversity with the implementation of several measures. They emphasised that all stakeholders have a duty to safeguard the sea and keep it sustainable for the generations to come.

Community-based coral culture

A project entitled "Community-based coral culture project in the Republic of Mauritius", was launched in 2017. It is a joint initiative of the Mauritius Oceanography Institute (MOI) and the Albion Fisheries Research Centre (AFRC).

Project activities were held at four sites: La Gaulette, Quatre Soeurs, Grand Gaube and Bel Ombre. These activities comprised awareness campaigns around Mauritius. In addition, fishers were trained with hands-on practical field sessions at sea.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Trainees received course materials including booklets, flyers, field accessories, snorkelling sets and protective field equipment. A monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 was allocated to trainees who also underwent trainings in snorkelling and PADI-First aid Emergency First Responder as well as an advanced eco-guide training.

It is recalled that from December 2017 to March 2020: 17 demo farms were set up for culture of more than 10,000 selected coral fragments; more than 8,000 farmed coral colonies were transplanted to 16 coral gardens; over 1,500 m² of degraded reefs have been rehabilitated; 102 fishers were successfully trained in set-up, maintenance, monitoring and management of demo sea-based coral farms and coral gardens; and more than 3,500 members from the public were sensitised.